BitCoal (COAL) Price Up 65.9% This Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $13,327.22 and approximately $174.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00772355 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

