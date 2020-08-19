BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. BioHiTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

