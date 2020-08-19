BidaskClub Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
