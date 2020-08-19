BidaskClub Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.