BidaskClub Downgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,615.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,774. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,556 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 349,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

