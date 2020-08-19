Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $120.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.52 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.