Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.