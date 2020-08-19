Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lanxess alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $57.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. Lanxess has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.