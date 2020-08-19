Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 229,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,913,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

