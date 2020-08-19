Bank of America Lowers AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Underperform

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ING Group cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
AEG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.