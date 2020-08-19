Bank of America Lowers AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Underperform

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ING Group cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AEGON by 1,672.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AEGON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AEGON by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in AEGON by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in AEGON by 101.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 41,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.