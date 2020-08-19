B. Riley Weighs in on Crawford United Corporation’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crawford United in a report released on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CRAWA opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. Crawford United has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.31). Crawford United had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

