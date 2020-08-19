B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWB. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BWB opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.91. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Juran purchased 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.