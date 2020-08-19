B. Riley Comments on Prudential Financial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:PRU opened at $68.57 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,424,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 443,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

