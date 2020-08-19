B. Riley Comments on Legacy Housing Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a report released on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

