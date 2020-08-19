B. Riley Comments on Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BPRN stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

