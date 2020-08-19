Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $279,000 Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,692. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $304.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $314.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

