Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $374.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.