Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,301 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

