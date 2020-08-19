Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 587 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 515,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

