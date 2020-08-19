Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 279,846 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

