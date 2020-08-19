Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 253.0% in the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

