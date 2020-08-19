Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,334,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 413,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,348,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

