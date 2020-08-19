Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.77.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

