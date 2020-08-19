Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.