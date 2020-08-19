Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

