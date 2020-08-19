Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.