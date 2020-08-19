Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHE stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

