Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $288,000 in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,208.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,059.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.77. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

