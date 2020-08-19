Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $273,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 205.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

