Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $268,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,708,000 after purchasing an additional 298,054 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 412.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 364,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 293,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 479,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 290,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $324,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,244 shares of company stock worth $2,254,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

