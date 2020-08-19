Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

