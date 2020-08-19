Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 839,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.