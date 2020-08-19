Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 629,986 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $16,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zscaler by 473.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -232.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

