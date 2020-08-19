Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

NYSE PANW opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

