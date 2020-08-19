Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,658 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.