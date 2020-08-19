Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,135 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slack by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Slack by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,276,790 shares of company stock valued at $75,750,857 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

