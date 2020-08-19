Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.15. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,016 shares of company stock worth $18,559,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.