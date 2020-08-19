Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,005,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,337,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 339,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the first quarter worth $5,514,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

