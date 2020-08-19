Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

