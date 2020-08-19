Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

