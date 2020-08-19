Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $138.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

