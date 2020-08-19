Australian Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Trading Down 0.8%

Australian Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Australian Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

