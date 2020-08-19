Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €60.00 by Independent Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.11 ($61.31).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €60.08 ($70.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €61.20 ($72.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

