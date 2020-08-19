Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Atkore International Group worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,541,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.89. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $332,431.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,320. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

