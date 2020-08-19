Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.