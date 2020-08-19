ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 13.9% in June

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ASML opened at $377.22 on Wednesday. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 571.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

