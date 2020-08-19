Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 8,164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

