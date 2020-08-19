Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARTL stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

