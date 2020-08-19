Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 178,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,646 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,475.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.