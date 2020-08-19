Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Laurentian upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Argonaut Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $807.61 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$3.42.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

