Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.99) Per Share

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.48). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.60 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

